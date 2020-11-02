On October 31, 2020, John Howard Corder went to meet his Lord and Master in His heavenly home after a long and difficult struggle with kidney disease complicated by Alzheimer’s.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William (Billy) and Mary Louise Corder. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Mahoney Corder, his son, William Howard Corder, and his only sibling, Merry Corder White. He is also survived by several cousins including his “favorite” cousin, Janice Martin Geyer and her family. John was always proud of the fact that the farm he operated has been in his family since 1844 and is a registered Texas Century Farm.
John was born September 20, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Highlands High School and continued his education at Texas Tech University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. While at Tech, John joined Sigma Chi Fraternity. He extended his education with continuing ed courses at Texas A & M University, earning a certification in Horticultural Science.
John started his teaching career as an Ag teacher at Southwest ISD. Many of his students went on to successfully place their animals at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. He later taught at Harlandale ISD as the Horticulture teacher at Stinson Vocational Center. He successfully operated their greenhouse, producing beautiful poinsettias at Christmas and lilies at Easter time. The monies earned from the sale of these plants were used to support the program and train students for future careers. While at Harlandale he met and married Carolyn on August 5, 1978. Two years later they were blessed with the birth of their son, William.
John was involved in many areas of agriculture. He served as the president of the Guadalupe County Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas, and was awarded a special plaque for his outstanding service to the Association. He also received the Distinguished Service Award from the Seguin Chapter FFA.
Through the year, John shared his sense of humor and kindness with many friends and associates. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Special thanks go to the health care providers at Nesbit Nursing Home, Fresenius Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the GRMC Hospice team.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at Tres Hewell Mortuary at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services to celebrate John’s life will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, November 5, 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mitch Kolenovsky officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Pall Bearers will include William Corder, Larry Weir, Bill Brown, Richard Mergele, James O’Rourke, and David Martin.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.