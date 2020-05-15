Richard (Rick) S. Wallace, a long-time resident of Seguin, Texas, died on May 13, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio at the age of 72 after a long illness.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Betty Wallace and his twin brother Russ. Rick is survived by his wife Wanda Wallace of Avon Lake, Ohio, his son Carl Black (Dawn), his grandchildren Samantha, Cameron and Lucas Black, all of Avon Lake, Ohio, and his brother Daniel (Margaret) Wallace of Williston, Florida. Rick was a Coast Guard veteran.
Rick will be interred at the VA National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.