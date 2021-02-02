Mrs. Velia Flores, age 90, passed away Sunday morning, January 31st, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 19th, 1930, in Seguin, Texas, to the late Bartolo and Elvira Garcia.
Velia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Sam Flores; daughter, Leticia Flores; sister-in-laws, Esther Bruce and Rachel Renteria; brother-in-laws, Daniel and Josue “Joe” Flores.
During their 58-year marriage they were blessed with two sons, Cesar Flores, Sam Flores II, and one daughter, Leticia Flores.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Patlan; cousin, Carolyn Galaviz; grandchildren; Naomi, Bianca, Jeremiah, Sam, Lauren, Michael; great grandchildren, Alanna, Valeri, Jeremiah, Kassandra, Marco, Anaya, April, Katori, Jazdin, Mariah, Ivrin, Kyndall, Aliana, and Liam; and great-great-grandchildren Adrian and Cadence.
Velia had a passion for teaching, working with the Seguin School Independent District for 35 years. She was very active in the community and volunteered her time at local shelters. What she loved most was her family. She spent her days visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, showering them with gifts and telling them stories of their loved ones.
She was of the Baptist faith and for many years attended her church faithfully. She was especially close to her daughter Leticia, whom she lost in 2014. Our comfort is that she will reunite with her and Sam, her husband, and her father, Bartolo.
Velia will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.