Frances Ann Sturges Reed went to be with the Lord on the morning of October 6, 2020, a month after her 70th birthday. She was born on September 4, 1950, to Howard Leslie Sturges (1920-1957) and Marjorie Errington Sturges, (1922-1962).
Her first home was on the Cameron Ranch in Fowlerton, Texas, in LaSalle County where her love of the cowboy life began. Little Beaver, an American Indian boy was her imaginary friend and a great companion for her when she was young. He rode horseback side-by-side with Frances every day. Her dad often said, he was a pretty good hand but he was so dang slow as all the cowhands would have to wait while her imaginary friend rode through the gate, he was the last one through every time.
Frances was the most precious gift and brought so much joy as the only child of her doting parents.
Sadly, Frances was only with her daddy for 7 short years before the Lord would call him home. Then four short years later she would lose her mother at the age of 11. It was after her mother’s death, that she went to live with her mother’s sister Marie and her husband J.C. Williams. She was lovingly welcomed into the family as their own daughter and instantly gained four sisters, who would dote on her even more. She attended and graduated from Cotulla High School.
Frances loved ranching and was fortunate enough to have two true cowboys in her life from a young age, her father Howard and her uncle J.C. who taught her all she needed to know about a good cow, a good dog, and how to work cattle; a cowhand in her own right.
However, on March 5, 1977, she would marry the third and most important cowboy in her life, Gary Bennet Reed, who would be her forever soul mate and best friend. Gary would also continue to dote on Frances and share her love of cattle and the cowboy way of life. Their first job as a young married couple was in Travis County working on ex-Governor John Connally‘s ranch. They spent their life working on different ranches throughout Texas while dabbling in the cattle business until their dream of owning their own ranch became a reality in 2016.
Dos Rieles Ranch near Gonzales, Texas is where they decided to hang their hat. This would also allow them to be near their great-nephew Gray Mosier and his wife Kim along with their boys, Kelton, Kole, and Kadan, adding 4 more cowboys to her life. Gray and his family would become the children and grandchildren she never had.
Frances and Gary raised a really nice Brahman herd of which she was so very proud. She loved and named every calf in her herd; names like Bean, Salsa, Taco, Nacho Pepper, and Aggie. She loved them all and yes, at Easter you just might get a picture of a new Brahman calf wearing bunny ears surrounded by eggs. Her cowboys, her dogs, and her cattle were her life.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marjorie Sturges, her aunt and uncle Marie and J.C. Williams, who were parents to her longer than her own, her aunt Thelma Brite and husband Ralph, her uncle Joseph “Shorty” Errington, her in-laws Bennet and Edna Reed and her cousin who became a sister, Billy Jo Mosier and husband Tommy, and her great-nephew Gary “Bubba” Bacon.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Bennet Reed of Gonzales, her Aunt Doris Errington of Jourdanton, Gray Mosier and wife Kim and sons of Kingsbury, sister-in-law Glynda Maddox and husband Charles of Christine, Texas, sister-in-law Lea Ann Lerich and husband Karl of Floresville, cousin’s who became sisters, Barbara Bacon and husband Gary of San Antonio, Belane Harrod and husband Wood of Oakville, Modie Stephenson and husband Jack of Hindes, Texas, her first cousins on the Sturges side, Louisa Sturges Franklin, Margaret Sturges, and Betty Foster, along with numerous other cousins and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for Frances on Saturday, October 10, 2020, starting at 10:00 am at Christine City Cemetery.
Due to the new Executive Order from Governor Abbott, we are asking that everyone wear a mask during the visitation and burial.