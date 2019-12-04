Mr. Addie G. Parker, age 91, of Seguin, Texas passed away November 29, 2019, at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin. He was born on December 11, 1927, in Smackover, Arkansas to parents, Homer Shelton and Alcie Avus (Phillips) Parker.
Mr. Parker proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He served two tours on the U.S.S. Lexington as a Boatswain Mate First Class. While serving on the Lexington, Mr. Parker witnessed the mushroom cloud from the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
In 2018, Mr. Parker was honored for his service during a Veteran’s Day Ceremony held on the U.S.S. Lexington. Following his retirement from the Navy, Mr. Parker worked as an Oil Rig Superintendent for an offshore oil company allowing him the opportunity to travel the world for his job. Recently, he owned and managed Dusty Oaks RV Park in Seguin.
Mr. Parker is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Smith and husband, James of Hondo, Texas, Candace Niebert and husband, Jerry of Florida, Gayline Clifford and her life partner, Janice of Huntington Beach, California, Linda Batten and Carol Schroth both of Seguin, Texas. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Avus Phillips; wife, Ola Mae (Brown) Parker; sons, Shelton Parker and Donnie Parker; two brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Goetz Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Terry Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in Seguin. The family will receive friends for a visitation Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. A reception will follow the services Thursday at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 14593 TX-123 in Seguin, Texas.
To convey condolences and to sign an online registry, please visit www.goetzfuneral.com.