Glenn Henry Baker, age 96 of Kingsbury, passed away on January 15, 2021. Glenn was born on December 28, 1924 in Kingsbury, Texas to Lola (Govett) and Patrick Henry Baker.
He was a graduate of Dowdy School, Class of 1942. He married Ola Mae Reneau on October 15, 1949. In his younger years, Glenn and Ola enjoyed taking their four boys fishing at their camphouse in Ottine on the San Marcos River. He also taught the four boys to hunt and up until he passed, he loved hearing the stories of their hunts.
After his retirement in 1979, he enjoyed raising pure bred Charolais Cattle and traveling to the consignment sales, building his herd with top notch cattle. He and Ola enjoyed traveling all over the US and Canada in their motorhome, and once flew to Germany to meet their friends living there who took them to Italy, France and Austria.
Glenn is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Baker and wife Debbie, his parents and his brother, Leslie Baker and wife Joyce, and brother-in-law, Billy Perryman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Ola Mae Baker; sons, Barry Baker, Ronnie Baker and wife Becky, and Jay Baker; grandchildren, Randall and wife Tonya Baker, Ryan and wife Mariah Baker, Jayme Baker and Mallory Baker, and Bryan Baker; great- grandchildren, Cayden and Quinten Baker, Brooke and Lauren Baker (and their mother, Beth Radtke), Bonnye Kane, Hadley, Adelyn and Saylor Weitzman; sister, Patricia Perryman; brother-in-law Butch and wife Susie Reneau, and sister-in-law, Bettie and husband Charles Snyder; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Private family graveside services at a later date, will be held at Highsmith Cemetery near Kingsbury. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highsmith Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 742, Luling, Texas, 78648.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.