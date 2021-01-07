Shirley Beatrice Engelke of Kingsbury was born in Mason County, Texas on July 30, 1933, the daughter of William and Ruby Bynum. She passed away on Saturday, January 3rd at the age of 87.
On May 3, 1949 Shirley Engelke began a marriage to Vernon Engelke that lasted over 67 years until his death in 2016.
Shirley was the force “that kept the family going”. She was a devoted Mom and Mamaw to her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Known for her cooking, you never went hungry around her dining table. Also a great quilter and seamstress. She always tried to make sure friends and family had that special handcrafted quilt, blanket, stuffed animal or pillow.
Shirley volunteered at Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital and was a member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Sullivan Sew & Sews Sewing Club for over 60 years.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Engelke and her son Randy Engelke. She is survived by her sons Dennis Engelke and wife Elizabeth, Tom Engelke, and Terry Engelke and wife Chandy; grandchildren Jim, Jody, Dusty, Landon, Ashley, Shirley, Clayton and Brent; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 8th at Kingsbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 155, Kingsbury, TX 78638 or the charity of one’s choice.