Santos Rios Guerrero, age 78 of Seguin, was a beautiful, compassionate, servant of our Lord Jesus Christ went home to Heaven on Friday, January 1, 2021. Santos was born in Seguin, Texas on April 1, 1942 to the late Rudolfo Rios, Sr. and Andrea Perez Rios.
Santos was a God-fearing woman who loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, loved God’s Word and she adored her family with all of her heart. She set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all of their lives. Although she was humble, she was also a powerful prayer warrior and Heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, friends, and the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and her forever love, Armando Guerrero, Sr., son, Danny Guerrero, sister, Luisa Serrato and her brothers, Augustine Rios and Juan Rios.
She is survived by her sisters, Eva Rivera and Sylvia Rios; brothers, Rudolfo “Rudy” Rios and Domingo Rios; children, Gloria Galvan, Armando Guerrero Jr., Sandra Martin, Johnny Guerrero and Annette Guerrero; grandchildren, Daniel Ybarra, Jennifer Rosemark, Stephanie Guerrero, Nic Guerrero, Tanya Hernandez, Armando Guerrero III, Andre Guerrero, Augustine Guerrero, David Cardenas, Jeremy Cardenas, Junell Avalos, Kayla Nazario, Amanda Torrez, Xristian Flota and Aa’ Ralyn Valdez; 16 great-grandchildren; as well and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Although the world seems a little darker without her here, we can rejoice in the fact that Santos is now in her Heavenly home with her Savior and her one true love. The family would like to say a special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Flora Guerrero and Cindy with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice for all of their loving and attentive care for Santos.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Pastor Tim Zapata and Pastor Rob Wisdom officiating. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
