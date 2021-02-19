February 28, 1945 - February 14, 2021
Nancy Katherine McCarty, age 75, resident of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2021 after a long challenging journey with Alzheimer’s dementia disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated, then later buried together with her deceased husband, Clarence D. McCarty.
Nancy (Grainger) McCarty was born on February 28, 1945, the daughter of Donald Wayne and Betty Katherine (Bulen) Grainger of Lima, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Shawnee High School, Class of 1963, and then Graduated Class of 1965 from The Ohio State University with a degree in Dental Hygienistry. Nancy married Clarence D. McCarty on August 26, 1967. They enjoyed road trips in their RV visiting family including trips to California with their young children Alisa, Benjamin, and Bryan, then settling down in the nice warm climate of Seguin, Texas (Nancy was not a fan of cold weather).
Nancy had a lengthy career of nearly 45 years as a dental hygienist, and a member of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association. Her favorite thing she loved about being a dental hygienist was meeting so many wonderful people, as a shy person she said, “it helped me break out of my shell, it was a great career for me.” She also was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Seguin for 40 faithful years serving on several committees, volunteering, and enjoyed attending church activities. She was also an active member of Guadalupe County Aggie Moms Club when her two sons where attending Texas A&M University. Over the years she loved tending a large garden, enjoyed crafts, walking, bird watching from her windows, and some beautiful sewing projects for her children. Nancy loved her Ohio State Buckeyes football/basketball and her San Antonio Spurs, watched every game she could. Nancy’s greatest love of all were God and her family, was truly an amazing, selfless, loving Mother that will be immensely missed by her children. A Life Well Lived!
She is preceded in death by her parents Don & Betty, and her loving husband of nearly 48 years Clarence Donovan McCarty.
Nancy is survived by daughter Alisa Katherine (McCarty) Harrison of San Marcos, TX and her son Samuel Boyd Harrison; Nancy’s son Benjamin Robert (wife Kristin) McCarty of College Station, TX and his step-children Dayly Lynn Dickinson & Derek Lee Dickinson; Nancy’s younger son Bryan Donovan (wife Alissa) McCarty of New Braunfels, TX and their two sons Callen Donovan McCarty & Benjamin Cooper McCarty; and Nancy’s brother Rev. Dr. David Lynn Grainger of Machias, Maine.
The family would like to thank Mom’s live-in caregivers and to Encompass Health Hospice for their loving, supportive care during Mom’s final journey.
A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Spring at the First United Methodist Church of Seguin. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Mom to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to your favorite charity.