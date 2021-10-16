Roger Lomas of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2021, at the age of 45. Roger was born to Leonor Lomas and Ruben Young Astran on January 12, 1976.
Roger was a loving, devoted son, father, grandfather and, great friend to the people in his life. He enjoyed cooking and listening to music. He had great love for his children and grandchildren and would always be willing to help anyone when he could. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ernestina Lomas’ paternal grandparents, Domingo, and Dolores Astran; uncles, Tony Lomas, Henry Astran and Roger Astran.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Leonor Lomas and Ruben Young Astran; children, Roger Elijah Alexander Lomas, Amie Lynor Lomas, Derek Timothy Lomas; 5-grandchildren; his twin brother Ruben Lomas and his brothers and sisters, Ruby Astran Niera, Kathleen Astran, Kimberly Astran, Ruben Astran Jr. and Javier Astran. Roger is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will at Palmer Mortuary be on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Continued visitation will proceed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, starting at 8:30 a.m. A funeral procession will depart Palmer Mortuary for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Ruben Lomas, Tony Lomas Jr., Paul Anthony Lomas, Gilbert Gomez, Jaime Maldonado, Derek Timothy-Mark Lomas, Manuel Lomas, and Victor Lomas. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Elijah Alexander Lomas, Javier Astran and Ruben Astran Jr.,
At the request of the family, everyone is asked to wear a face covering at all times during services. If you are feeling sick or currently sick, the family asks that you be considerate of others and stay home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.