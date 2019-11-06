Keith Perrill also known as “Brain” born on March 30th, 1963 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at his residence in Seguin, Texas at the age of 56 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelli Perrill of Seguin; his daughter, Ashley Perrill of Seguin; his mother, Joyce Koepsel of Seguin; three sisters, Julie Perrill, Rachael Perrill, Michelle Saengerhausen and husband Blake; his in-laws, Gene and Gail Kosarek of Nixon; his sister-in-law, Karen Radicke; his brothers-in-law, David Radicke and Bart Hester; nieces, Brooke Hester, Lesley Smith, and Sarah Reiley; nephews, Ross Radicke and Brendan Frasier; and his many beloved friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his father, Richard Perrill; stepfather, George Koepsel; and sister-in-law, Bennette Hester.
The visitation will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 2-3pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels and the funeral service will follow at 3pm.
To see the full obituary, please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm.com