Auther “Wayne” Vermillion of Seguin, Tx passed away October 4, 2019, at the age of 83.
Born to Mack Eber and Bessie Mae Vermillion August 17, 1936 in Sayre Oklahoma.
He attended Sayre High School and graduated in 1955 working for a short time for C R Antony Company in Duncan Oklahoma. He left them to join the Navy in December of 1955.
He served in the active United States Navy from December 1955 until November 1959 then in the Reserve until December 1961, receiving an honorable discharge.
After leaving the Navy he spent a short time in Sayre before rejoining the C R Anthony Company in California. He worked for them in California and in Kansas. His mother joined him in Kansas for a short time after his father passed away. She did not like it there and moved back to Sayre. Wayne was also not happy in Kansas, so he again left Anthony’s ending up in Tyler, Texas where he met his wife to be Kathryn Drozd. They were married in 1963.
Wayne and Kathy with one daughter relocated to California where Wayne once again worked for Anthony’s for a while. He had an offer to go into the shirt manufacturing business where he along with his associate worked until 1968.
In 1968, they decided to move back to Texas for Stephanie to start school. Wayne continued to sell clothing for a while in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Missing his family; he left the clothing business for several other sales jobs. In 1969, they welcomed a second daughter, Rachal, and moved to a permanent home in Taft, Texas.
Wayne, using the GI bill returned to college at Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX and worked at night at a local hospital while Kathy worked at a bank as well as the same hospital part time during the evening. Wayne would fix dinner for the girls and once Kathy got home; he would work at the hospital until midnight.
Due to an illness, Wayne had to drop out of school and was hospitalized for several weeks. He was lucky once he recovered as the hospital gave him a full-time job in the maintenance division. He was with the hospital for 17 years rising to the position of Director of Plant Services.
When the hospital was sold, Wayne went to work for a hospital in Corpus Christi as Chief Engineer for 5 years. He left them to do consulting work and worked for a commercial laundry for a short while before retiring.
After retiring Wayne learned to play golf and loved to play even though he was not very good at it. Kathy also learned to play, and they spent a lot of time after she would get off work and on vacation on golf courses. They liked to go to Ruidoso, New Mexico in the summer, enjoying playing golf in the cool weather and high elevation.
Wayne and Kathy moved to Seguin in 2004, a city they had always liked. They continued to play golf until health required them to stop.
After Kathy passed away in 2012, Wayne sold their home and bought a smaller one here in Seguin.
Wayne volunteered with the AAU and TAC youth track programs during the summer for many years, coaching both his daughters and many other young athletes.
Wayne also served as an adult leader for 4-H for several years and was on the district adult leaders council for 2 years.
Wayne’s family would like to give special thanks to the employees of Argent Court of Seguin, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, and Visiting Angels of New Braunfels for the wonderful care and comfort they provided Wayne and his family during his last days.
A memorial service will be held for Wayne Friday, October 18 at 2 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Tx 78155.
In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made to a cause important to you.