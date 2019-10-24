Ms. Roselyn Carol Pyle “Rose”, age 62 of Sequin, Texas passed away October 17, 2019. Rose was born on November 11, 1956, in Seguin, Texas to Lillie Lena (Hensel) and Henry Edgar and Gohkle. On April 20, 1975, she married Kenneth Charles Pyle in Seguin, Texas. Rose was a homemaker and will be remembered by her family and friends for her kind and caring nature and her selfless willingness to place the needs of other above her own.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Lee Pyle of Beeville; granddaughter, McKenzie Lynn Pyle of McQueeny, and grandson, Jonathan Kenneth DeLeon, Jr. of San Marcos; loving niece, Debra and her husband G.R. Hurley of Gonzales; and close family friends, MaryAnn Rangel and Randolph Lehmann; and childhood friend, Beth Hill.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and her parents, Lillie and Henry Gohkle; sisters, Martha Gohkle Clark, Mary Schwanz, Janice Gohkle and Ruth Krueger; her brother, Harvey James Gohkle; and loyal family friend, James Cake and Ron Hurley.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Eden Cemetery in Seguin with Pastor Don Crane officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, please visit www.goetzfuneral.com for an online guestbook.