JoAnn Ruth (Jo) (Taylor) Schultz, 63, passed away at the hospital in New Braunfels, Texas on October 3, 2021 with her family nearby.
JoAnn Ruth Taylor, daughter of Mitch J. Taylor and Lorraine I. (Willie) (Willrett) Taylor, was born on October 8, 1957 in Algona, Iowa. She graduated from Algona High School in 1976 and spent the following summer as an American Field Service (AFS) exchange student in Argentina. She then attended Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas to study Elementary Education and Spanish, graduating in 1981.
After graduation, JoAnn taught English as a Second Language in Smiley, Texas. She moved on to teach preschool classes for Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin for many years. She eventually became the director of the school. JoAnn was loved by teachers and students alike.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Gerald Ray Schultz on July 29, 1981 in Seguin, Texas. This union was blessed with 4 children: Allen, Ryan, Patrick, and Austin.
JoAnn is remembered as a free spirit, full of laughter, and always ready for an afternoon nap. She was a giver of advice though she was not fond of taking it. JoAnn was all about trips to Iowa, her love for Lake Okoboji, and the love she had for where she was from. We are reminded of stories from her past and her “Joannisms” i.e.: “that’s all I know about that” and “you gotta love them, that’s the rule” and “Bueno bye.”
In JoAnn’s senior year of college, her sister Jean moved to Seguin to be closer to her. Through the years they made a great team. JoAnn’s legacy of unconditional love was obvious as she raised her sons and later with her grandchildren. Over the years she opened her heart and her home to all her boys and their friends, better known as the “McQueeney Weenies.” JoAnn and the neighborhood moms became close friends too and earned the title of neighborhood grannies. Most of all, when we think of JoAnn, we think of the love she showed for us and the love we had for her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Mitch and Lorraine Taylor, mother-in-law Patricia Schultz, brother Larry Taylor, brother-in- law Duane Schultz and niece Kari Westberg.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Gerald R. Schultz, McQueeney, TX; children Allen (Clair) Schultz of Bulverde, TX, Ryan Schultz of McQueeney, TX, Patrick Schultz of Seguin, TX, and Austin (LeAnn) Schultz of Seguin, TX; grandchildren Chelsea, Wyatt and Brady, Sophia, Lauren and Raylan, Kirra and Evan; sisters Linn (William) Passick of Mesa, AZ and Okoboji, IA, Jean Pratt of Marion, TX, Jacque (John) Hoch, Knoxville, IA, Lisa (Larry) Westberg, Walford, IA; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Taylor of Urbandale, IA and Diane (Scott) Lutz of Lewistown, MT as well as many other family and friends. Special thanks to JoAnn’s dear friend Cissy for her love and care for JoAnn this past year.
At JoAnn’s request there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family at 427 Gallagher Road, McQueeney, Texas 78123. Family and friends will gather to celebrate JoAnn on Sunday, November 7, from 2-4 pm at the Schultz home. The family requests that guests respect social spacing.
Memorial donations may be made to Texas Lutheran University, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin TX 78155. In the memo line please write JoAnn Taylor Schultz — Library.