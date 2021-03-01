Richard Keith McLean died at his home in Bergheim, TX, on January 30, 2021 surrounded by his wife, two daughters, and stepson. He was born March 12, 1939 in Lampasas County, TX to Earl and Lavern (Cox) McLean, his parents who preceded him in death along with his sister Earlene Siltmann and stepdaughter Stacey Stanton.
Richard spent his childhood in the pastoral countryside of Seguin, TX and graduated from Seguin High School in 1957. Even as a young man, Richard never met a person he didn’t like. His infectious personality and hardy laugh drew people to him. He was even named as senior with the “Best Personality” in the school annual. His love for ranching surfaced in high school. He enjoyed his agricultural classes the most where he became a member, and eventually president of the Seguin Chapter of the FFA and took a special interest in cattle. This interest in raising livestock would last throughout his life.
After High school he joined the Navy where he served for two years. He then married his first wife, Shirley, and had two children Sharon and Deborah. Richard always had a spiritual side to him which drove his interest in finding the real truth that is in the Bible. He and a “like-minded” friend, Thomas Riebe, agreed to separately set upon a quest to find the true religion. They would meet back in a year to discuss what each of them had found. To both of their surprise after searching all mainstream religions they had each had studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and both agreed that they had found the truth. They became Jehovah’s Witnesses. Richard was baptized on January 26, 1969. He served faithfully until his death.
He married Meredith Tinsley, his second wife of 40 years, in 1980 who had two children from a previous marriage, Stacey Stanton who lived on her own and Robert S. Stanton II, who lived with them until Rob graduated high school.
In his early years after the Navy, Richard worked for Knowlton’s, a large local dairy, and then leased some land from Mr. Knowlton where he started his own dairy operation in the Texas hill country. Later he went to work in sales for the Keebler Cookie Company which started his career in the grocery business. His big smile and happy demeanor made him a natural salesman. After becoming familiar in grocery sales with Keebler, he continued successfully with other national grocery companies several more years and then retired from the corporate sector with the Hills Bro’s/Nestle Corporation. He then joined his wife Meredith, in growing a food brokerage business she had started in the 80’s, where he worked until finally retiring from sales in 2005. They built their “Hill Country dream” home near Bergheim in 1994 and continued developing their successful food brokerage business from there.
Richard began raising sheep as a hobby and then later switched to raising miniature Herefords on their place. There, he finally realized the dream of owning land and cattle for the rest of his days. His herd of prizewinning miniature Herefords became well known in the mini-Hereford community and to this day is still sought after for breeding.
Richard was also an avid outdoorsman and embarked on many hunting and fishing adventures throughout the years with numerous friends and his stepson, Rob. This was another important aspect of his life giving him many colorful stories to pass on to his beloved family and friends.
Richard was well known for his generous heart and loved spending time with and spoiling his many family members who gathered at the McLean home for cook-outs and other fun activities. He even made a home for his niece, Kami Moore, for a few years among his many acts of generosity and kindness. He spent the majority of his retired life with family, his cows and working in the ministry regularly. He especially enjoyed the occasions that he was able to study the Bible with interested neighbors and acquaintances.
He is survived by his wife, Meredith McLean, his children; Sharon Holt (husband Randy), Deborah Hoffer (husband Robert), and stepson Robert S Stanton II (wife Delana). His grandchildren; Jessica Holt, Joshua Holt (wife Miranda), Kyle Hoffer (wife Jaqueline), and Kenan Hoffer. His step grandchildren; Olivia Peacock (husband Philip), Jackson Hutto (wife Jessie), and Isaac Hutto. His surviving siblings and their spouses include his brother David McLean (wife Sherry), sister Patricia Zunker (husband Gene), Brother Ryan McLean (wife Michelle) brother Myron McLean (wife Cheryl), and many other nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held via Zoom Saturday afternoon March 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM following a slide presentation that will begin around 1:00 PM. The login ID and pass code are available upon request through the family.