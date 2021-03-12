Frederick Edward Zelinka, 59, passed away on February 19, 2021, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Former Seguin resident and proud Texan by choice, Fred was born April 6, 1961, in New York, the son of Fred and Roberta “Bobbie” (Roberts) Zelinka of Fountain Hills, Arizona. Freddie (as his family called him) was baptized in the Catholic faith and loved the Lord.
Fred graduated from Seguin High School in 1979 and attended the University of Texas at Austin before moving to Hollywood to be an actor. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Later Fred lived in New York where he acted in theatrical productions and worked in Information Technology in banking. For the past 15+ years, Fred enjoyed a fine career in financial planning, investments, and insurance.
With movie-star good looks, astonishing charisma, a brilliant mind, a generosity of spirit, and a magnificent sense of humor, Fred embodied natural talent and personality unparalleled, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.
Fred was an excellent trumpet player who toured Europe with a jazz band as a teen. He was also a gifted writer.
Proud of his Ukrainian roots, Fred loved, respected, and is survived by parents Mr. and Mrs. Fred Zelinka, Sr., brothers John Zelinka of Memphis, TN and David Zelinka of Scottsdale, AZ and their families, and beloved friend Victoria Gallegos.
Fearless and fun, whether bungee jumping, deep-sea fishing, driving a motorcycle, or riding a horse, Fred was incapable of doing anything halfway. Instead, Fred leaned into life, longing always to do and be better.
Freddie’s family and friends take comfort in the hope of the Resurrection and know, “like the morning star that’s ahead of him he’ll keep shining on.”
A Mass of Remembrance was held in Arizona. A Seguin celebration of Fred’s life will be announced in the coming months.