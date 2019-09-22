Diana (Donnie) Chastain passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her husband, F. L. (Mike) Chastain and her son, Michael E. Chastain.
She is survived by her daughter Jean Constable (Kirk) and Suzanne Nauert (Jim) and sisters, Patricia Humphrey and Betty Duffin. In addition, Donnie left behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She loved animals of all kinds and named every animal on the Chastain ranch in Leesville, Gonzales County, Texas. She had a large sense of humor and never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express gratitude and thanks for the caring, compassionate staff at Sodalis assisted living. These kind folks made our mom’s last days happy, peaceful, and joyous.
A private celebration of Donnie’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100 San Antonio, TX 78216.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.