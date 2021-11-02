Betty Louise Schriewer Bartoskewitz of Seguin, Texas was received by her heavenly Father into His eternal home, peacefully on the evening of October 30, 2021. She was in the loving presence of family and the comfort of her home as she departed on to her reward.
Betty Lou, as she was known, was born on September 20, 1937 to Alvin and Erna Engelke Schriewer of Geronimo, Texas. She grew up on the family farm and attended Navarro Schools. Upon high school graduation she went to work in the business office for Wuest Supermarket. Her high school sweetheart, Wilfred Bartoskewitz proposed to Betty and they were married at Friedens Church on December 21, 1957.
In 1963, raising a family became her number one priority, as she became a stay at home mom to daughters Tina and Kelly. Nurturing her two daughters and helping on the family farm was Betty’s passion. Betty Lou later returned to the workforce at Navarro ISD Administrative Office as a secretary in the superintendent’s office.
As her children grew into adults, Betty Lou was blessed with five grand-daughters, who were all her “little stinkers” and kept her busy going to sporting events, dance recitals and theatrical productions. Her granddaughters were her pride and joy as she pampered them with shopping trips and vacations to the beach.
Betty Lou was also a life long member of Friedens Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She kept active as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible school teacher, led youth fellowship groups, supported Slumber Falls Camp and was a member of the Friedens UCC Women’s Guild.
Betty Lou also gave back to her community by volunteering at the GRMC gift shop and serving as a board member for the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center. The honors she received included the Guadalupe County Agribusiness Award (2004), Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award (2008), Honorary Life member of the Navarro Ag Boosters (1999) and the Distinguished Service Award for Navarro FFA (2003-2004). Many knew Betty Lou through her public service but those that were blessed to spend time with her in private would also have been witness to her love for flower gardening and her dachshunds.
A favorite piece of family lore is Betty Lou’s participation in the 1955 AAU Girls Track & Field championships in Ponca City, OK, where she raced against future Olympic legend Wilma Rudolph. Although the results of the race are a matter of history, Betty Lou always was and always will be her family’s champion.
Betty Louise Schriewer Bartoskewitz is survived by her husband Wilfred Bartoskewitz; daughters, Tina Herzog and husband Randall, and Kelly Mueller; Granddaughters Rachele Miller and husband Mikey, Katlyn Dean and husband Tarryn, Jillian Mueller, Madeline Mueller and Gigi Glenewinkel; great grandchildren, Michael and McKall Miller; brother, Johnny Schriewer and wife Joyce; sisters-in-law, Shirley Schriewer, Linda Foreman and husband Ronnie; brother-in-law, Paul Harborth; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Sherman Schriewer, Warren Schriewer and wife Lorene and William Schriewer, sister, Norma Beck and husband Clarence, and nephews, Danny Beck and Cory Foreman, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elsie and Ferdinand Bartoskewitz, step-father-in-law, Gerald Gene Wood, and sisters-in-law, Molly Ann Bartoskewitz and Barbara Harborth.
Funeral services will be at the Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will be held in the Bartoskewitz Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Schriewer, Russell Schriewer, Ronnie Schriewer, Randy Schriewer, Richard Schriewer, and Scott Schriewer. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Schriewer.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Rd, Geronimo, Tx 78155, Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center - 390 Cordova Rd, Seguin, Tx 78155, Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the University of Texas Health at San Antonio, Biggs Institute for Alzheimers, c/o Ana Maria Repetti, 7703 Floyd Curl Dr., MC 7835, San Antonio, Texas, 78229.
The family would like to thank GRMC Hospice and Betty Lou’s private caregivers, Mary Juarez, Betty Champion and Bonnie Johnson for the loving care they provided.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.