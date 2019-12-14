James Allen Chessher was born July 1, 1946 in Coffeyville, Kansas and has entered his heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 12, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 73.
He was married to his loving wife Christine for 45 years. During this time, they raised 3 children together and built life long memories that they both cherished. James was known to his family as a hard worker who loved the horse races.
He also enjoyed the small things in life like sitting on his porch while listening to country western music and dancing with Christine. He could be found during his free time enjoying the company of his grandchildren and building just about anything he could with his own hands.
James is preceded in death by both of his parents, Jimmie Mansel Chessher and Joyce Marie Chessher, his nephew, Robert Allen Chambers Jr., Father-in-law, Robert Jubela and Mother-in-law, Lorine Jubela.
He is survived by wife, Christine Chessher, his children, Christy Spies (Bryan), Tammy Harborth (Darrell) and Jimbo Chessher (Cortnie), his grandchildren, Carley, Courtney, Tatum, Tegan, Dax, and Aynslie, His sisters, Susie Lewis (Kenny), Cheryl Chambers, Cindy Chessher (Melba) and Mary Beth Elder (Paul).
Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Lewis, Darrell Harborth, Chad Peck, Kevin McFadden, Michael Carnes, Allen Lynnwood Lyman.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Susie Lewis, Cheryl Chambers, Cindy Chessher, Clifton Doege, Billy Romans, Ray Joy Wahl and Bruce Brawner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Goetz Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at San Geronimo Cemetery.
The family asks that everyone meet at the cemetery as there will be no funeral procession from the funeral home. The family would also like to invite everyone to The Grain Bin Café and Store at 121 Dennis Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155 for food and fellowship immediately following the conclusion of the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Cross United Church of Christ at 814 N Bauer St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.2313. Please log on to www.goetzfuneral.com to sign and view the guest book.