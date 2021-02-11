Teresa L. “Terri” Hartmann, age 58 of Seguin, passed away on February 10, 2021. Terri was born on January 14, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas to Katrina (Jones) and Adolph Lambrecht.
Terri loved children and as a result will be remembered for working at both St. James Catholic Church School and Faith Lutheran Church School in Seguin where she developed many special relationships with all the children and their parents. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Some of Terri’s most special times were spent with family and friends at the family ranch. She enjoyed riding on the family UTV and looking at the cattle. She spent many hours tending to both her vegetable and flower gardens. Terri also enjoyed baking, especially making peanut brittle. Terri was proud of her two children and all their accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her father and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Gilbert Hartmann.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Mark Hartmann; daughter, Candyce Hartmann; son, Shane Hartmann; mother, Katrina Lambrecht; sisters, Janene Spring and husband Brian, and Cheryl Neal and husband Logan; brother, Adolph “Bubba” Lambrecht, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Karen Hartmann and Lori Cline; brother-in-law, Wayne Hartmann and wife Judy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A public walk through line visitation will be held on Wednesday, February, 17, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Public graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, February, 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Church Cemetery with the Rev. Stan Fiuk, the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek and the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Hartmann, Kenny Hartmann, Cody Spring, Kyle Spring, Jess Neal and Jake Neal. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church School, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Faith Lutheran Church Pre-School, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.