Roman Gaitan of Seguin, Texas passed away at the age of 77 on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on Aug. 29, 1943 in Kyle, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Mary Gaitan; his son Rudy Gaitan of Seguin, his daughter Donna Barron and son-in-law Joe Barron, both of Greeley, Colorado; five grandkids Domingo Anthony Perez III, of Seguin, Jose Barron Jr., Maria Barron, Pedro Barron and Gloria Barron, all of Greeley, Colorado; five great-grandchildren Pedro Barron Jr., Abel Jimenez, Nayomi Cano, Daniel Barron and Roman Barron, all of Greeley Colorado. He is also survived by sisters Luisa Gaitan of Kyle, Texas and Lucy Martinez of San Antonio, Texas; brothers Amado Gaitan of Seguin, Felipe Gaitan and Armando Gaitan, both of Fresno, California.
Roman was a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed going to the movies. He also enjoyed watching and going to see wrestling, and going out to eat.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church starting with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m.