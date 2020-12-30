Donald Wayne Reneau, age 80, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on December 18, 1940 in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Elmer Moore Reneau and Lucille Phillips Reneau.
Don grew up on farms south of Seguin, where he developed a strong work ethic and attended 2 and 3-room schools. After graduating from LaVernia High School at age 17, he moved to San Antonio to attend bookkeeping school. Later while working as a shipping clerk and serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, Donald enrolled in night classes at San Antonio College.
On a rare evening out, he met the love of his life, Carolyn, on the dance floor of Gruene Hall. They married, bought a house, and had two children. Donald ultimately graduated from St. Mary’s University with a degree in accounting at age 27, eight years after starting night school.
Don worked in public accounting, serving as Comptroller for real estate developer Quincy Lee and then as President and part owner of RC Management, Inc., a position he held until retiring at age 79.
He was active in several trade associations, serving twice as President of the San Antonio Apartment Association, as an officer of the Texas Apartment Association, a board member of the National Apartment Association, and President of the Institute for Real Estate Management.
Don was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed Spurs games, and found himself a sudden fan of Texas A&M when his kids became Aggies. He loved shopping at Sam’s Club, was annoyingly good at Trivial Pursuit, and thought Die Hard was the best action movie of all time. He jogged every morning until a fall from a ladder forced him to take up walking instead. Don was a staple in his neighborhood, known for rising each morning at 4am to walk seven miles with a large coffee thermos in hand, an activity he continued right up until the day of his stroke.
Most important to Don was his family, who loved and admired his wit, patience, and kindness. He possessed a wry sense of humor and could instantly deliver funny comments with a twinkle in his eye. Papa Don’s grandkids, ages 7 to 25, appreciated his generosity with time.
Whether participating in school sessions, supporting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, attending sporting events, or teaching them to feed the deer who inhabited their backyard, his grandkids knew Don as a truly good man who always put others before himself.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years, Carolyn Kutil Reneau; daughter Ginger Reneau Lambert (James); son Jason Reneau (Holly); grandchildren Rachel Lambert, John Lambert, Avery Lambert, Luke Reneau, and Chloe Reneau; brother Elmer Ray Reneau; sisters Bessie Martin, Vera Clemings, and Sharon Tanneberger; as well as numerous brother- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pat Stolinski.
Private graveside services will be held with a memorial service to follow at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
