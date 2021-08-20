Joe “Joey” Flores III, age 47 of Seguin, passed away on August 19, 2021. Joe was born on July 25, 1974 in Seguin, Texas to Patricia “Patsy” (Tijerina) Flores and Joe Flores, Jr.
Joey enjoyed coaching softball. He also enjoyed barbequing, especially among all his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a fulltime comedian.
Joe is preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Kane Flores.
Survivors include his children, Alyssa Flores and husband Vinny, Ethan Flores and Summer Lynn Flores; mother, Patsy Flores; father, Joe Flores, Jr.; sisters, Heather Flores and partner, Rogelio Vigil, Valerie Valdez and husband Jason, Isabel Cardenas and husband David, and Angel Medrano and husband Ray; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
