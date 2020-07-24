Irene Lenz Lange (Foerster)

March 18, 1932 – July 23, 2020
Irene Lange, beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother slipped peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Born on March 18, 1932 to Henry Foerster and Hedwig Foerster (Dzierzanowski).
Irene enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved shopping, playing Bingo, going to church picnics and family gatherings. Irene got her hairstylist license from Audie & Joyce School of Hair Designs in 1972. Shortly after graduating she opened her own beauty shop “Irene’s Hair Salon” where she made many lifelong friends from 1972-2013.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, James C. Lenz (1974) and Robert J. Lange (2011); her infant daughter, Jane Susan Lenz (1951); brothers, Henry “Country” Foerster (1995), and Joseph John “Joe” Foerster (2006); sister Efrine “Effre” Dyal (2015); and sister-in-law, Stella Foerster.
Irene is survived by her loving son, James “Jimmy” Lenz and wife Linda; grandchildren, Cody Lenz (Darci), Rusty Ayers, Jr., Misty Friese (Sam), Jamie Macrum (Stan); 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Judy Foerster; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM, will take place Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Finch Funeral Chapel, in La Vernia, TX.
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 US Hwy 87
LaVernia, Tx 78121
Father Phil Henning will officiate the service with interment immediately following at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Cemetery in Seguin.
