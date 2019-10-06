Adrian D. Dahood-Fritz, PhD was born in 1979 in New Jersey and grew up in Princeton Junction. At an early age she developed an interest in marine mammals.
She graduated in 1997 from Choate Rosemary Hall and coxed a 4-man boat to win a Youth Invitational Championship title in Cincinnati in 1997 for Choate; she continued her education at the University of Washington in Seattle and graduated 4 years later with a BS in Zoology and a second BS in Fisheries Science. She went on to pursue a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries at Texas A&M awarded in 2009 and earned her PhD in 2017 from George Mason University. Along the way, Adrian developed science skills focused on marine mammals and habitats at organizations that included the National Science Foundation. She studied dusky dolphins in Kaikoura, New Zealand for her Master’s and made seven trips to Antarctica including an extended winter voyage to gather information on krill and other small sea creatures at the bottom of the food chain.
Concurrently, she developed an interest in policies related to worldwide regulation of fisheries and Polar habitats that resulted in her PhD being awarded by George Mason University in December 2017. She was actively interested in all things related to Antarctica including research, Polar policies and habitats.
Sharing of knowledge, time and energy as well as scientific curiosity were hallmarks of Adrian’s entire life. Adrian met Andrew Fritz while in Texas and the couple married in 2010 in Galveston. They had separately developed interests in photography, swing dancing, cooking and teaching which interests continued and grew during their marriage. She and her husband perished in a tragic fire that claimed the lives of 34 individuals on a scuba diving trip to the Channel Islands in 2019.
Adrian is survived by her father, Michael Dahood, and her brother M. Eliot Dahood.
A celebration of life service honoring Andrew and Adrian will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Auditorium in the Weston Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Texas Lutheran University, 510 Fleming Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155 with Rev. Cathe Evins and Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center (CLC) at First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155. Private interment will follow at a later date at San Geronimo Cemetery.
A live stream of the service will be available at bit.ly/2AHiaPI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andrew and Adrian’s name to The Joshua Tree National Park Association (joshuatree.org/), the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (www.apecs.is/), the City of Taylor, Animal Shelter 500 S. Main St., Taylor 76574, or a charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.