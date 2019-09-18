Fredrick Kenneth Coons (Fred), born February 17, 1938 in Tuscaloosa, Al. Fredrick passed away September 11, 2019.
He graduated Tuscaloosa HS in 1956. He joined the US Navy 1956 - 1960. He was a airplane pilot, flying crop dusters, musician, played string bass & cornet. He graduated from University of Alabama in 1988.
He is survived by his long-time friend and companion Susan Jecker and his granddaughter Xemenia. Proceeded in death by his daughter Renee, his brother William and his parents William and Hortense.
He devoted his life to helping others recover from alcoholism.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.