Sharon Kay Cover Fowler went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 74. Kay was born on September 29, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, to Rosabelle and J. Steele Cover.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Laury Cover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, William Fowler, Jr.; her daughters, Kathleen Ullrich and husband Lance, and Carol Koenen and husband Chuck; her grandchildren, Hunter and Harley Ullrich, Lindsay Pennington and husband Bailey, and Kaylie Koenen; great-granddaughters, Addison Ullrich and Brooklyn Pennington; her sister, Susan Montague and husband Bubba; sister-in-law, Jeri Cover; brothers-in-law Terry Fowler and wife Verna, and Raymond Fowler and wife Lee.
She leaves behind many other family and friends who love her. Kay was the glue that held her family together, organizing get-togethers for every event she possibly could. She was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (Susanna Dickinson Chapter) and enjoyed playing Bridge every week. She made sure to visit her great-granddaughters often and always read them stories. They brought so much joy to her life.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
10:00am
Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia
Burial will follow at Cover Cemetery in Adkins, Texas. Serving as Pallbearers are Frank Montague, Steele Montague, Mike Dannelly, Hunter Ullrich, Harley Ullrich, and Bailey Pennington.
