Karen Schubert Anderson

Karen Anderson, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to be with her Savior on April 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Karen graduated from Seguin High School in 1965. She went on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development from San Antonio College.
In 1970 Karen, along with 14 special young children, began a one-room preschool at Grace Lutheran Church, which later expanded, under her direction, to become the Grace Lutheran Child Development Center. It was later enhanced by the addition of a second location, Seguin’s Community Development Center. In 1984, Karen saw the fulfillment of her dream of building and opening her own early childhood center, Child Unlimited, Inc. After 40 years of instilling her love of learning into the hearts and minds of hundreds of children, their parents, and her staff, she retired in 2011.
As a lifelong resident of Guadalupe County, with well-respected deep family roots in McQueeney and Seguin, Karen worked tirelessly to improve the businesses and culture of her community and the beautification of her beloved hometown. Karen served as a member and board member of numerous business and social organizations, as well as the church council of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.
At age 18, she married her high school sweetheart, John W “Buster” Anderson III in 1965, they celebrated 54 wonderful years together and had two children, Kimberly Anderson Emard and Brent Anderson, and five precious grandchildren, Paxton Emard, Link Emard, Cage Emard, Riggin Anderson and Mason Anderson. One of her proudest accomplishments was seeing them all grow to love the Lord and adhere to His promises.
Karen avidly studied the Bible and was a member of several Bible study groups. She enjoyed taking all her grandchildren with her to Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed her weekly Bible study with her “Psalm Sister.”
Anyone who met Karen learned quickly of her love for her family, her friends, her hometown, and travel. Karen traveled extensively in the US and abroad with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. Most recently she was thrilled to travel to Africa, China, Ireland, and Germany.
Karen remained close to her high school friends, and she played Bunco with the same group of ladies for more than 50 years. Buster and Karen also enjoyed dinner each month with their Supper Club friends.
Karen loved beyond measure her husband, children, grandchildren, and mother-in-law Dorothy Fowler Anderson. She was proud when her family members were successful and was compassionate when they weren’t.
Karen is preceded in death by her loving parents, Raymond G and Lucille Link Schubert; by her mother’s sister, her aunt Olivia Link Reininger (whom she considered a second mother); her Father-in-law, John W. Anderson; and many special uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Karen had a remarkably refined sense of style and appreciated things of beauty, whether they were found in the flowers in her garden, in her home which she enjoyed decorating, or simply in the smiles of her grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She enjoyed many things in common with her husband, but two of her favorites were gardening and dancing. Buster and Karen enjoyed dancing together and Karen enjoyed teaching her grandsons to dance as well.
Karen will be sorely missed but she had one last dream on her list, to see Jerusalem where she was planning to visit this spring, perhaps this year God had an even more marvelous Holy Land He wanted to show His precious Karen instead.
Plans for a summer celebration of Karen’s life will soon be announced.