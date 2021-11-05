June 29, 1947 - October 30, 2021
Linda Jean Klinger, age 74, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at her home in San Antonio with her family by her side. She was born on June 29, 1947, in Gonzales, Louisiana to Alcide and Elmese Babin.
She attended St. James Catholic School in Seguin, Texas and graduated from Seguin High School before starting her family. Linda was a race car enthusiast, loved traveling the world and later enjoyed bowling with her friends at University Bowl. She loved watching her grandsons play sports and laughing with her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of over 40 years; Larry Klinger.
Linda is survived by her daughters; Kristi Velasquez and husband Rick, their sons Joshua and Jacob Velasquez; Kelli Gonzales and husband Michael, their daughter Kamryn Gonzales; brother in law Joe Klinger and wife Pam of Springfield, IL; nephew Joey and wife Rozanne, their daughters Molly and Darcy; niece Mary and her daughter Anne; niece Nora and husband Ryan, their children; Olivia and Jack; many relatives and friends and the neighbors of Brenton Woods whom loved her dearly.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care that Kat and Ali provided.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Porter Loring North Mortuary. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Porter Loring Mortuary North with Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Heart Association or charity of one’s choice.
