Raymond Lee Ballard of Seguin, Texas was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born to Lois Marie Sparks and Marcellus H. Ballard on May 28, 1934 in Pettus, Texas.
Raymond attended Robstown Texas High School and during his time in school he played on the basketball team. He graduated high school in 1952 and soon after graduation he started working for Celanese Chemical Company in August of 1952 in Bishop, Texas. He met Melba through a mutual friend in Kingsville, Texas in 1965 and they fell in love. They got married on Friday, March 12, 1965.
He retired from Celanese in 1989 after 37 years of service. After retirement, he and Melba moved to Seguin in 1996 and enjoyed the retirement life by joining an RV Camping club which they were in for 12 years. He enjoyed singing, playing dominos, playing cards, and loved hunting. He was also a fantastic bowler. Raymond was an avid Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan; he watched them every season and even attended basketball games with Melba when they moved to Seguin. Raymond was a proud member of the McQueeney Baptist Church where he was also a member of the choir for many years. Raymond will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
Raymond is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lois and Marcellus; his brother, Gene Ballard, his brother-in-law Carl Bush and his step-grandson who passed away a week before him, Ryan Bailey.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 55 years of marriage, Melba Thurmond Ballard; children, Dennis Ballard (Mickey), Connie Neuse (Bobby), Doug Ballard (Irma); step children, Cindy Bailey (Steve), Sherry Kornegay (Bob) and Ricky Bennett; 7-grandchildren and 4-step-grandchildren; 9-great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Jo-An Bush; brother, Bobby Ballard (Wynon); sister-in-law, May Ballard. Raymond is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
At this time there will be no formal funeral services and Raymond’s cremated remains will be placed in a companion niche in the mausoleum at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution instead to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, GRMC Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
