Mary G. Dickerson of Seguin, Texas was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born to Maria (Garcia) Gonzales and Joe N. Gonzales on October 17, 1936 in Seguin, Texas.
Mary was a proud lifelong member of the DAV Chapter 61. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Sam Houston after 31 years of service. She was a devout Catholic and was also a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church here in Seguin.
She loved traveling alongside her loving husband, James. Most recently for her 51st wedding anniversary she and James visited Barcelona, Spain. She loved traveling to Las Vegas. She and James enjoyed each other’s company by going on cruises and on her free time she loved playing bingo.
Mary will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death her parents, Joe and Mary Gonzales; son, Jimmy Dickerson and her brother, Pedro Gonzales.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years of marriage, James F. Dickerson; her brother, Nicholas Gonzales; her nephew, Peter and nieces, Liz, Karen, Theresa, and Nickie. Mary is further survived by cousins, extended family and friends that she loved with her entire heart.
A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to the capacity limitation in the chapel the family asks that the recitation of the Holy Rosary to remain for only immediate family at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Everyone is invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Graveside Service will remain Private and for only the immediate family.
The Family asks that those extended friends and family meet at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 as there will not be a funeral procession leading to the church and cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that those attending please walk through and pay your respects to allow everyone the opportunity to visit with the family as the funeral home chapel can only accommodate 45 people at a time. As per CDC protocol social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home, church and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
