Louisa V. Perales, age 73 of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m.
Private interment will take place at a later date. Louisa was born on October 5, 1946 in Seguin, Texas, to Refugio and Marta (Perez) Valdez.
She is preceded in death by her husband Angel Perales, her sons, Mike Perales and Joe Perales, her parents, and her brothers, Jose Maria Valdez, Basilio Valdez, Samuel Valdez and Juan Fonseca.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria Elena Perales and partner Alfredo Hernandez; son, Gabriel Perales, and wife Monica; grandchildren, Beatrice Cornwell, Mike Perales, Jr., Janessa Perales, and Xialee Gonzales; great- granddaughters, Jessika Cornwell and Jayden Cornwell; sister, Nelda Sandoval and partner Frank Gutierrez; brothers, Hugo Valdez and partner, Amy Rangel, Raul Valdez, Jose Louis Valdez and Corando Valdez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
