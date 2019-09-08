John W. ”Smitty” Smith born in Beeville, Texas on September 25, 1926; went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019 at the age of 92.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lillian F. Smith. Survivors include his loving daughters Debbie S. Simpson and Christie S. Kitchens, Grandchildren Christopher Draffkorn, Matthew Simpson, Gary Simpson, Cory Simpson, Michelle Dawdy, Christina Delgado, Carol Reichenbacher, Chris Yarborough and their Spouses and numerous Great Grandchildren along with other family members and friends. His second wife Margie E. Smith also precedes him in death.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
