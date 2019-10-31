Alvis Ray Cobb, 82, of Seguin, Texas passed away at his home after a long illness and went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019.
Ray was born October 15, 1937 in Harwood, TX to Lloyd Howell Cobb and Lola Cobb (née Smith). He spent most of his childhood and adolescent years in New Braunfels.
Ray proudly served his country in the United States Navy, then worked for Continental Airlines in Houston as an aviation technician. He married his first wife Janie Carolyn “Carol” Dodson in 1955. They had 3 daughters: Sherol (Sherry), Sandra, and Laurie. He lost Carol in 1991 after a long battle with emphysema. In late 1994, while on a Caribbean cruise, he met Joann Naglic, whom he married in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 37 years, Carol; brother, Loyd Howell Cobb Jr.; and daughter, Sandra Jarrell. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Joann; daughters, Vesna Naglic, Sherol Lawrence (Jeff), Laurie Osburn (Bill); 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Also his younger sister Betty and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was a loving husband and beloved father as well as a trusted friend. He was also a devoted Christian. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, TX. Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo St. New Braunfels, TX. Father Ralainirina Francois Rakotovoavy will preside over services.
The funeral procession will begin at Zoeller Funeral Home Monday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.