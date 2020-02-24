John Rolfe Smith passed away Sunday, February 23, at the Country Care Manor Nursing Home in La Vernia, at the age of 58. He was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer In May of 2019.
“Moose”, as he was known to his Lake McQueeney friends, was a good brother, brother- in- law and uncle, who had a big heart. As a young man, he enjoyed water skiing and fishing on the lake, and shooting a recurve bow.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Dorothy and Egmont Smith. He is survived by his brother William and sister-in-law Gerry, and nephews Barrett Smith, and Wesley and Russell Pelech.
The family will hold a private service.