Jon Michael “Mike” Millington, age 77 of Nixon passed away on October 2, 2021. Mike was born on March 19, 1944 in Nixon, Texas to Wilfred George “Doc” Millington and Doris Geraldine Chessher Millington.
On July 15, 1972, he married Beverly Anne Henry.
Mike was a graduate of the Nixon High School Class of 1962. Throughout his school years, Mike will be remembered as a Boy Scout, ultimately obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. His college education resulted in graduating from Southwest Texas with a degree in business management, followed by attending and graduating from Texas Lutheran College, with a degree in education. He taught math and was the girl’s tennis coach in Nixon High School for several years. During his time as an educator, he also served in the National Guard.
Mike and his father “Doc,” then went into business together in owning and operating Colonial Nursing Home in Nixon, where he served as administrator. In 1990, they then built Country Care Manor in La Vernia. After 40+ years in the health care business, he retired.
He was also a member of the Nixon Masonic Lodge. In August 2021, he achieved 50 years as Master Mason and served previous years as Past Master of the Nixon Masonic Lodge #985 A.F. & A.M. TEXAS.
In addition, he was a dedicated member of the Nixon-Smiley Livestock Show Board.
He very much enjoyed running his cattle operation, gardening, spending time with family and friends hunting, fishing in Rockport or sitting around a campfire barbecuing.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly Anne Millington; daughter, Carey Anne Millington; son, Michael Cook Millington; brothers, Tim Millington and wife Susan, Nicky Millington and wife Jan, and Brian Millington and wife Sherry; mother-in-law, Maureen Henry; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nixon with the Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Nixon Cemetery.
Social distancing and face coverings are requested.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ernie Stirl, Johnny Hewell, Judge Coleman, Bryce Wagener, Steve Holmes, Reagan Springs and Luke Patton.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Aphne Pattillo Nixon Public Library, 401 N. Nixon Ave., Nixon, Texas, 78140, Nixon Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 743, Nixon, Texas, 78140 or First Baptist Church of Nixon, 403 N. Texas Ave., Nixon, Texas, 78140.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.