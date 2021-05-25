Aurora Zamora entered Heavens Gates into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on May 21, 2021. Aurora led a full life. She was born on November 12, 1926 in Seguin, Texas to Santiago and Dolores Juarez.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” - 2 Timothy 41:7
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Zamora, Sr., sons, David Zamora, Jr., and Antonio Zamora.
She is survived by her daughters, Janie Alcoser (Joaquin), Alice Lopez, Beatriz Morales, Mary Ellen Gonzales, and Linda Mendoza (Manuel) and son, Raul Zamora, all from Seguin, Texas; brother, Raul Juarez from San Angelo as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Aurora loved her family dearly and was always willing to help whenever she could. She will be remembered for making the best tamales ever. She also loved planting flowers and working outside her yard. She will be deeply missed by all those who got to know her.
Our sincere thanks to the hospice team of GRMC. Thank you for taking such good care of our mother with the upmost care and making her transition into heaven peaceful.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A final viewing will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel no later than 9:45 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
All guests attending services at the funeral home and church are required to wear a face covering when inside the building at all times.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations.