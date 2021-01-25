Joe “GiGi” Polanco, age 70 of Seguin, joined Our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 18, 2020. Joe was born on May 14, 1950 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Narciso and Alicia (Saldua) Polanco.
GiGi will be fondly remembered as a real country man, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as golfing. Even getting that coveted hole in one!
He loved the Lord and adored his family. He was a true jokester; GiGi was always around to make you smile. He was a musician in his younger years and you could always catch him gracing everyone with his singing skills. The man of many skills, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
GiGi is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Roland Castillo.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Nira Kaylene Polanco; children, Michael Polanco and wife Amanda, Monica Dasher and husband Robert, Will Warnke and wife Mindy and Biannca Robertson and husband Chuck; grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Kallie, Emily, Miranda, Aiden, Blake, Mallory, Matthew and Kendall; great-grandchildren; Bentlee and Ashton; siblings, Dagoberto Castillo and wife Mary and Maria “Nena” Gonzales and husband Frank; and his beloved dog Coco; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.