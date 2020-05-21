Keith "Mr Moe" Moser

Keith Allen Moser, “Mr. Moe” to many who knew him, passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2020, he was 66 years old.
Mr. Moe is the name all his students at Seguin High School called him, and that every stranger shouted at him when he wore his “Mr. Moe” hat anywhere. He was proud of his role as an educator and proud of his nickname that harkened back to what his father and grandfather were called before him. Keith’s legacy is in the lives of those students who he inspired.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Mary Beth Moser and his brother Richard Starns Moser.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Moser; children Christopher Aaron “Bear” Moser and wife, Amanda, Sarah Beth (Moser) Bishop and husband Tim; grandchildren, Olivia Beth and, David DeWitt Bishop; Luke Christian, and Declan Aiden Moser; sister, Linda Beth Moser and wife Kathy; brother, James Scott Moser and wife Teresa; cousin, Rodger Lewis and wife Cheri; niece and nephew Annalynn and Nathan Lynn Lewis; nephews Robert Scott and Joshua James Moser.
More information is posted at: www.meadowlawn.net/obituaries/Keith-Allen-Moser?obId=13843955#/celebrationWall
The family is planning a private service later this summer.