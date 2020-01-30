Nancy Ann Pace Burris left this life on January 24, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Melissa Lind officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall. Ennichement of her cremated remains will follow in the Knolle Chapel Columbarium at First United Methodist Church, Seguin at a later date.
She leaves behind her son, Joseph William Burris of Dallas, Texas and her daughter, A. Allise Burris of Kurten, Texas; niece, Karan Jan Cissne Duncan and husband Brad; three grandboys, Brendan, Trevor and Connor Duncan.
Her memory will also be held by the hundreds of students she taught in south Texas as well as the many students in her church-related classes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willa John “Jack” and Elise Green Pace; her brother, John Thomas Pace; sister, Susan Jan Pace Cissne.
Dr. Burris was the former Jo Murphy Chair in Education at Texas Lutheran University. Her degrees were from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. She had also served on the faculties of Texas Woman’s University, Incarnate Word College, University of Houston-Victoria and Plymouth State College in New Hampshire. She was recognized as an outstanding teacher by the University of Houston-Victoria, Texas Lutheran University and The Southwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. A life-long member of the Methodist Church, she had served in many positions in the local churches where she was a member as well as national trainer for leaders in the Disciple Bible study program. She was past president of both the Seguin and Smithville Friends of the Library organizations.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts of any size be made to the scholarship fund for The Academy for Spiritual Formation at The Upper Room, at P.O. Box 340004, Nashville, TN 37203-0004 or donated online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Academygift, or memorial contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; or Friends of the Library, 313 W. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.