Agapito G. “Pete” Aguirre, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Agapito was born to parents Aurelio and Petra Gallegos Aguirre on August 18, 1935 in Kyle, Texas.
He married the love of his life, Simona Delgado Aguirre, on January 22, 1956 in Martindale, Texas. Together, they raised and created a beautiful family to include six children, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service including the recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery. The service, under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, will be available for viewing at, vimeo.com/event/193760 . A memorial service celebrating Agapito’s life will be planned for a later date.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Simona Delgado Aguirre; son, Andrew Aguirre Sr., daughter Maria Luisa “Lulu” Aguirre; his parents and brother Ramon Aguirre (Noelia).
He is survived by his daughters, Irene Nieto (Steve); Gracie Jimenez (Cruz), Vicki Aguilar (Hector) and Cindy Herrera (Jesse); 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Felipe Aguirre (Eloisa) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Aguirre family also gives great thanks to wonderful friends who were admired by Agapito – friends who became family and who tended to his needs over the years. Those individuals include special friend Erwin Ullrich and neighbors Jesse and Lulu Gonzales.
