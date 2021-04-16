Roger H. Scheffel, Sr., age 76 of Marion, passed away on April 12, 2021. Roger was born on April 28, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas to Lonie (Bauer) and Harry Herman Scheffel.
Roger was a 1962 graduate of Marion High School. He then proudly served his country in the National Guard for 6 years. On September 24, 1966 he married his High School Sweetheart Karen J. Boeck. Since 1973 they have owned and operated Helping Hand Hardware in Marion.
He served the Marion Fire Department for 40 years as Fire Chief and 20 years as a first responder. Roger served the city of Marion as Mayor and also served on the Marion City Council. Roger was instrumental in seeing that a newer and larger sewer plant was built. He was a member of the Marion Lions Club and had been active in the Marion Little League program.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Monroe and Netty Boeck.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Karen Scheffel; sister, Madaline Elles; brother-in-law, Melvin Boeck; children, Roger Scheffel, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Kari Reiley and husband Dwayne, and Robert Scheffel and wife Allison; grandchildren, Emily, Dylan and Mattie Reiley, and Chase and Kinsley Scheffel; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends including his faithful co-workers throughout the years at the Hardware Store.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124 or the Marion FFA Booster Club, c/o Marion State Bank, P. O. Box 187, Marion, Texas, 78124.
Roger loved serving and being a part of his community in Marion. He will be truly missed by both family and friends.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.