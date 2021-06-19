Gabriel A. Carrera, Jr., age 70 of Seguin, passed away on June 17, 2021. Gabriel was born on December 19, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Amelia (Alvarado) and Gabriel Carrera, Sr.
He was a truck driver for over 40 years and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He loved spending time dancing, listening to music and hanging out with friends and family. He also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and will be remembered as a huge Houston Texan fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Lupe Carrera; daughters, Anna Reyna (James) and Lisa Trevino (Joe); granddaughters, Natalie and Briana; grandson, Anthony; sister-in-law, Janie Rodriguez; his favorite dog, Charlie;
Visitation will begin on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin again on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Gabriel loved his family and friends and he will be missed by many.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.