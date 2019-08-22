Wallace E. Dube, age 90 of Seguin, passed away on August 21, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, followed by a memorial service celebrating Wallace’s life with military honors at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Craver officiating.
Wallace was born on December 31, 1928 in Lincoln, TX to Alfred L. and Henrietta A. (Saegert) Dube. Wallace was a Texas Lutheran College graduate class of 1951.
After college Wallace joined the United States Army, becoming a Warrant Officer in the reserves afterwards. He had many careers in his life, he worked at Farmers Feed and Supply for a long time, and later in life he was in real estate.
Wallace was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed going on religious retreats through Via De Cristo and enjoyed all of the memories and people he met along the way.
But Wallace’s favorite pastimes included fishing and family reunions on his land in McDade. He was a devoted husband and a loving father who will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Alfred Dube Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Correen Dube; daughters, Gail Hauserman and husband William, Linda Morris and husband David, and Cathy Mauermann; grandchildren, Tracey Scott and husband Dale, Dale Morris and wife Rhie, Ethan Morris and wife Sheri, and Travis Mauermann; great-grandchildren, Kayla Pickett, and Landin Mauermann; brothers, David Dube and wife Jeanette, and Walter Dube and wife Carolyn; brother-in-law, Arnold Ellebracht; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.