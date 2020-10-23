On October 17, 2020, God called Elizabeth Anne Johnson to a heavenly home where joy, peace, love and sweet rest is everlasting. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 74 years old after a short illness.
Elizabeth was born December 29, 1945 to Prince K. Brown and Lillian Johnson in Seguin, Texas. She graduated from Ball high school in 1964. She then attended St. Phillips College in San Antonio, Texas and earned a degree Education. As a woman of faith, she gave her life to Christ and was baptized at the age of six. She attended the Wesley Harper United Methodist Church where she served as usher and in the choir. She was married and resided in San Antonio, with her former husband, Lawrence Johnson Sr. in 1973 where they raised their two children.
Elizabeth’s life on earth leaves a sweet fragrance and will be remembered for many sentimental reasons and acts of kindness. She believed in giving back to the community and committed numerous hours to working with children and motivating and empower her family and many young adults. Elizabeth was one of the first African Americans hired to work as an Operator for Southwestern Bell. She was later promoted to an executive position with Southwestern Bell and AT&T as the lead for Testing and Evaluations of new employees. For years she was a strong advocate for voting and committed herself to working elections and driving citizens to the election polls. Her most favored accomplishment was her career move after her retirement from AT&T was working in San Antonio Independent School District at Edgar Allan Poe middle School where she started as a substitute teacher but retiring as a Teacher. She loved and cherished the work and opportunity to make a difference with the students at Poe Middle School.
Domestically, Elizabeth enjoyed eating soul food dishes like greens, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese. She was also known to enjoy cheese enchiladas, carrot cake and German chocolate cake. Her legacy of community activism and service will live on in the many she extended kindness, wisdom, and love.
Above all, Elizabeth love for her family shown bright as she devoted herself to providing a good life to her daughter, Sherrilynne and son, Lawrence as well as tender loving care to her grandmother “Nanny” and mother “Lil”. She took pride in supporting their school activities and even served as the President of Sam Houston High School Band Booster Club, She showed the same support to her granddaughters, Jasmine and Jada who lovingly called her “Nana” and enjoyed watching Barney, Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel with her. Nana also enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren to destinations and cities like, Hawaii, North Carolina, Walt Disney World and New York.
She leaves to celebrate her life: Sherrilynne Cherry (daughter) and Lawrence Johnson, Jr (son) of San Antonio; sisters Diane Broadnax (deceased Gerald) of Seguin, TX, Maude Johnson Lee of San Antonio, TX, Cheryl Johnson of San Antonio, TX, brothers Thomas Johnson (Young) of Killeen, TX and Fredrick Johnson of Seguin, TX; sister-in-law Gloria Thomas (deceased James); two granddaughters Jasmine Cherry of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jada Cherry of San Antonio, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, and Grandmother Elizabeth is preceded in death by her brother, James Thomas, sister, Cornelia P. Holland and youngest brother, Lee Grady Johnson.
Wake will be held on Friday October 23, 5:00 pm-7:00pm viewing and 7:00 pm service.
Homegoing Service 11:00 am 24 October 2020 at the Wesley Harper United Methodist Church in Seguin, TX.
Funeral Home is Hillcrest Funeral Home 1281 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX.
If you wish to make a donation in Elizabeth’s name, the family suggests the Glenn Biggs Institute (UT Health San Antonio)7703 Floyd Curl Drive SATX 78229, or Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, 1127 Patricia, SATX 78213.