Clayton Louis Trudo, known to those who loved him as Clay, was born on March 17, 2005. Clay was a beloved son, brother, grandsons, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He embodied gentleness, selflessness and kindness.
Clay passed on Nov. 21, 2019. Although his time on Earth was short, his impact on those who knew him will be everlasting. Clay loved deeply and sincerely. There was limitless room in his heart for people and animals alike.
Above all, Clay wanted to ensure that the people he cared for were happy. While he will be missed immensely by those who loved him, Clay’s memory will serve as a reminder to us all that genuine good will and benevolence still exists in this world.
Clayton is survived by his parents Boyd Catching Jr., Casey Catching, Ryan Trudo and Joanie Trudo; siblings Logan Catching, Morgan Catching, Kinley Trudo, Josh Trudo, Gabriella Catching and Blake Brosh; grandparents Louis Etzel, Pam Etzel, Joyce Trudo, Greg Johnson and Marilyn Catching.
He is preceded in death by Boyd Catching Sr.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St.