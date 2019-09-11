Betty Joyce “Lala” Schriewer, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on September 10, 2019. Betty was born on March the 10th 1935 in Seguin, TX., to Eugene and Allie (Buerger) Blumberg.
She married her love Allen (Buster) Schriewer in 1953. Her most important job in life was a wife and loving mother to her five children.
Through the years she took on many jobs. She was a seamstress and a cake baker for the public, making anything from wedding dresses and wedding cakes to simple alterations and family dinners. Buster and Betty also had a hobby of dealing antiques. I
n Betty’s later years she helped cater with the John Nash family and taught stained glass classes.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two precious aunts, Julia Blumberg and Bobbie Buerger that helped raise her, her husband of 38 years Buster, her daughter Amy Boyer and great-grandson Jax Kopecky.
Betty is survived by her children Susie Reneau and husband Butch, Tommy Schriewer and wife Jennifer, Daniel Schriewer and wife Heidi, Greg Schriewer and wife Catherine; her grandchildren, Cody Haas, Kimberly Haas and fiancé Bradley Spahn, Julia Kopecky and husband Nathan, Chris Bruce and wife Jennifer, Jeramie Sanchez and husband Lee, Kyle Schriewer and wife Stacy, Leah Fulgium and husband Spencer, Jessika Cherry and husband Patrick, Kaley Schriewer and Lleyton Schriewer; great-grandchildren, Isaac Torres, Paige Cherry, Evan Von der Gruen, Laynie Spahn, Bentley Spahn and Chloe Kopecky.
Betty was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall. Private interment will be held at a later date at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.