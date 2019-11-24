Pablo Avalos Sepeda kicked the bucket on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at the young age of 82, after a short nine-week battle with leukemia. He was born to Senobio C. Sepeda and Paublina Avalos-Castillo on January 25, 1937 in Seguin, Texas. He went happy and surrounded by family.
Pablo lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. His first passion was singing. He recorded and toured with his band, Los Caballeros de Pablo Sepeda in the 1970s. His favorite pastimes included spending time with his family, watching westerns, going to Home Depot daily, watching football and baseball, GAMBLING, and golf. He founded Los Paisanos Golf Club in Hobbs, NM, and was an active member of the PAGA in Seguin for many years.
Dad worked hard all his life, becoming a jack of all trades. He and his brother operated Seguin Roofing until his girls forced him off the ladders just recently! In 1990, he and his wife Irene opened Taco Tejano Mexican restaurant in Seguin. After 28 years in business, he fulfilled his dream of building a new restaurant for his family to continue to honor his legacy in.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; daughter, Diane Sepeda and grandson, Joshua Sepeda.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Maria Irene Sepeda; his children, Estella Villalobos and husband Amador, Carmen Valles and husband Cirilo, Gilbert Sepeda and wife Magdalena, Hilda Haley and husband Michael, Christina Mora and husband Simon, his favorite child- “so she says”, Virginia Sepeda-Herrera and husband Gabriel, Alicia Sepeda and husband John; his only brother and best friend, Domingo A. Cepeda; grandchildren, Christopher V. Sepeda, Crystal Grimaldo, Mia Grimaldo, Ryne Rodriguez, Israel Villalobos, Matthew Villalobos, Amber Villalobos, Adam Brizeno, Jessica Brizeno, Daniel Sepeda, Erica Aguilera, Natalie Sepeda, Gilbert Sepeda Jr, Gabriel Sepeda, Brandon Haley, Bryan Haley, Monica Krumbholz, Simon P. Mora Jr., Amanda Mora, Jordan Palacios, Justin Palacios, Hannah Herrera, Chazity Sepeda, Breanna Reyes, Dylan Eisen-Sepeda; 31 great-grandchildren and 1, great-grandchild on the way as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, the family will receive condolences from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary followed by the holy rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. All services will conclude in the chapel and the family will fulfill Pablo’s wishes with cremation to follow.
