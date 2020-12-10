Doris Lee Junker Beicker, age 90 of Seguin, passed away on December 3, 2020.
Survivors include sons, Donny Beicker and wife Cathy and Davy Beicker and wife Phyllis; daughter-in-law, Mary Beicker; 11 grandchildren, Shelly Park, Cathy Fontenot (David), April Rodriquez (Raul), Jeffrey Park (Dawn), Kari Egg (Jeremy), Krista Rauschuber (Ryan), Brent Beicker (Katie), Clint Beicker (Amy), Bryan Beicker, Lacey Beicker and Robert Russell; great-grandchildren, Keara Park, Gage, Nicky and Cameron Fontenot, Gracie and Scarlett Park, Peyton Lark, Cory Hallman, Conley and Cole Savage, Tyler, Travis and Olivia Egg, Brinley and Brylen Beicker, Bliss, Bowen and Brooke Beicker, Ally and Blake Rauschuber, Lia Beicker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years Leroy Beicker, her daughter, Sandi Beicker McGriff and her husband Tom, her son, Jim Beicker, her parents Fred and Ella Junker from Cuero, her sister, Darleen Cornett and her husband Arlen, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wanda and Hugo Beicker, her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Thusnelda Beicker Weniger and Frank Weniger and Irene Adele Beicker.
Doris was born on April 10, 1930 in Cuero, Texas to Ella and Fred Junker. As an infant, Doris was received as a Child of God through Holy Baptism at Zion Lutheran Church in Arnickeville, Texas and confirmed April 18, 1943 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. She grew up in Cuero, met Leroy at Draughons Business College in San Antonio, she and Leroy married August 1, 1948 at St. Marks in Cuero. They made their home in Seguin and were members of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church for 57 years before transferring to Faith Lutheran Church in 2005.
The couple had four children: Sandra Dell, James Leroy, Donald Wayne and David Lee.
Doris taught Sunday School at Emanuel’s for 15 years and was Den Mother to Cub Scout Pack 107. She has been a member of Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, Property Stewards and Quilting Group at Emanuel’s, Seguin Fire Department Auxiliary, Nogales Garden Club, and a member of various committees, Circles and Clusters at Faith Lutheran. She has been an avid quilter and gardener for many years.
She was secretary to the principals at Seguin High School for 27 years, and 5 more years in the Athletic Office of Seguin High School. She enjoyed taking her children to their various activities; Girl Scouts, piano lessons, Cub Scouts, summer baseball games and many other sport activities.
A memorial service celebrating Doris’s life is planned for Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Rusty Bailey and Pastor Jeremy Roy officiating. For those who desire, you may view the services via livestream at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurch
SeguinTx. Private interment will take place at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn.
Doris enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155,
Seguin Sports Boosters, c/o Cathy Beicker, 333 Beicker Road, Seguin, Texas 78155,
Salvation Army, PO Box 105, Seguin, Texas 78156 or to the
American Heart Association, PO Box 841125, Dallas Texas, 75284-1125.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.