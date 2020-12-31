Oscar G. Leal, of Geronimo, Texas was welcomed home by the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on October 10, 1928 to Jesus Valdez Leal and Rafaela Garcia Leal in Seguin, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alberta Barrientos Leal and infant son, Arturo Leal.
Oscar is survived by his children, Lucy L. Castillo, Tom Leal (Estella), Leanor Reimann (Douglas), Javier Leal, Janie Tristan (Chevo), Oscar Leal Jr., Robert Leal (Norma) and Larry Leal; 21 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren; brothers, Luis Leal, Eliseo Leal, Rafael Leal and sister, Lucia Leal.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary and Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery
Limited Chapel capacity cannot exceed more than 60 people and as per CDC protocol social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
